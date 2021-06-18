Sports Showdown

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.
Refilwe and Raptor Room owner, Amy Lilley, bid farewell to the beloved restaurant and event venue who close their doors permanently on 20 June 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe chats with trailblazer Nthabi Taukobong. She is a founding member and MD of Ditau Interiors, and one of the first black interior designers in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
World peace an annual survey of peaceful & war torn countries.
A Scottish Whale for sale a whale-shaped boat meant to cross oceans.
Kenneth Kaunda, mourned around the word and acknowledged as the father of the liberation struggle in in Africa.
Diamond found in Botswana could be the third largest in the world.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As South Africa enters the third wave and the inoculation program stutters, there is concern around the rise in infections in schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), about why we should not panic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to chair of the SA Medical Association, Dr Angelique Coetzee, about their concerns around our slow pace of vaccination as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Are there unprecedented delays in the City of Cape Town's planning department? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pieter Terblanche, Manager: Land Development, at the City of Cape Town’s Development Management Department.LISTEN TO PODCAST