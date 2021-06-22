Tech Tuesday: Tinder rolls out a blocking feature to help users avoid seeing their exes

Dating app Tinder has rolled out a function that allows you to block contacts who you don't want to see. Refilwe chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson to find out how this function works.
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown
Special on Netflix
Special is "a distinctive and uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan, with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. The series is based on the memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves (2015) by Ryan O'Connell,[2] who also stars, writes, and executive produces the series. Season 2 dropped on Netflix recently and is he final season.
DISCLOSURE on Netflix (documentary)
DISCLOSURE is an unprecedented, eye-opening look at transgender depictions in film and television, revealing how Hollywood simultaneously reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender. Leading trans thinkers and creatives, including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono, share their reactions and resistance to some of Hollywood’s most beloved moments. DISCLOSURE provokes a startling revolution in how we see and understand trans people.
Bonding on Netflix
Tiffany "Tiff" Chester (Zoe Levin) is a psychology student moonlighting as a dominatrix. She enlists the help of Pete Devin (Brendan Scannell), her gay best friend from high school, to be her assistant.[4] The semi-estranged characters reconnect in Manhattan, where Pete works as a waiter and as an aspiring stand-up comedian with stage fright. Tiff struggles as she balances her personal life with school and her job, as well as Pete's exposure to sadomasochism and BDSM and how it gradually helps him become liberated in his life. There are currently 2 seasons.
Refilwe and Binge buddy, Matt Green, discuss three LGBTQI+ show on Nexflix: Special, DISCLOSURE and Bonding.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Karen van Kets, a general practitioner, on whether more adolescent children are becoming infected during this third wave of the pandemic.
Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun.
Egypt is seeking African allies in its dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam over the Blue Nile.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari makes yet another medical visit to London.
Turkey and Russia to start withdrawing mercenaries from Libya which has re-committed itself to elections on Christmas Eve.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Peter Wharton-Hood, the CEO of Life Healthcare speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his suggestion that government widen the vaccine process, to include younger citizens as soon as possible, and speed up the national rollout as the third wave cripples Gauteng's healthcare capabilities.
Prof Daynia Ballot, head of the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits explains to Refilwe Moloto why they are embarking on a five-day picket to call for action to address what they are calling "Gauteng's humanitarian healthcare crisis.
With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Lesley van Helden, the State Veterinarian for Epidemiology at the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, about the sighting of dead pigeons and doves in a number of Cape Town suburbs.