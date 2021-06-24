Education MEC on Cape's launch of teacher vaccine program

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
District Six claimants set to return home in July CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gamza Sydow, a District Six claimant, Zahrah Nordien, interim co-chair  of the Distri... 26 June 2021 10:30 AM
Murderer turned author, Charles Dunn details how time in prison changed his life CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to convicted murderer turned author Charles Dunn. 26 June 2021 8:38 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge. 26 June 2021 5:50 PM
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever. 25 June 2021 4:08 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from COVID-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Education MEC on Cape's launch of teacher vaccine program

Education MEC on Cape's launch of teacher vaccine program

24 June 2021 7:21 AM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the start of the province's vaccine program which kicked off in Pinelands yesterday.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown

25 June 2021 10:07 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Binge Club

25 June 2021 8:36 AM

Special on Netflix
Special is "a distinctive and uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan, with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. The series is based on the memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves (2015) by Ryan O'Connell,[2] who also stars, writes, and executive produces the series. Season 2 dropped on Netflix recently and is he final season. 


DISCLOSURE on Netflix (documentary) 
DISCLOSURE is an unprecedented, eye-opening look at transgender depictions in film and television, revealing how Hollywood simultaneously reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender. Leading trans thinkers and creatives, including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono, share their reactions and resistance to some of Hollywood’s most beloved moments. DISCLOSURE provokes a startling revolution in how we see and understand trans people.


Bonding on Netflix
Tiffany "Tiff" Chester (Zoe Levin) is a psychology student moonlighting as a dominatrix. She enlists the help of Pete Devin (Brendan Scannell), her gay best friend from high school, to be her assistant.[4] The semi-estranged characters reconnect in Manhattan, where Pete works as a waiter and as an aspiring stand-up comedian with stage fright. Tiff struggles as she balances her personal life with school and her job, as well as Pete's exposure to sadomasochism and BDSM and how it gradually helps him become liberated in his life. There are currently 2 seasons. 

Refilwe and Binge buddy, Matt Green, discuss three LGBTQI+ show on Nexflix: Special, DISCLOSURE and Bonding. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 Wrap: Reminder for teens and tweens to be more careful

25 June 2021 8:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Karen van Kets, a general practitioner, on whether more adolescent children are becoming infected during this third wave of the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

25 June 2021 8:03 AM

Britain’s brush with Russia after a Royal Navy incident in the Black Sea.
 
The cheerless Olympics the Tokyo games may not be much fun. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 June 2021 7:58 AM

Egypt is seeking African allies in its dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam over the Blue Nile.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari makes yet another medical visit to London.

Turkey and Russia to start withdrawing mercenaries from Libya which has re-committed itself to elections on Christmas Eve.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

25 June 2021 7:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Healthcare CEO: Open the vaccine process to younger South Africans

25 June 2021 7:29 AM

Peter Wharton-Hood, the CEO of Life Healthcare speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his suggestion that government widen the vaccine process, to include younger citizens as soon as possible, and speed up the national rollout as the third wave cripples Gauteng's healthcare capabilities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits' protest to highlight Gauteng's humanitarian health crisis

25 June 2021 7:27 AM

Prof Daynia Ballot, head of the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits explains to Refilwe Moloto why they are embarking on a five-day picket to call for action to address what they are calling "Gauteng's humanitarian healthcare crisis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa [Qaluyiva]

25 June 2021 6:54 AM

With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doves and pigeons dying in Cape Town as a result of pigeon paramyxovirus

25 June 2021 6:44 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Lesley van Helden, the State Veterinarian for Epidemiology at the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, about the sighting of dead pigeons and doves in a number of Cape Town suburbs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June

Politics

Over-50s can register on EVDS from July - and SAPS, SANDF up next for jabs - DoH

Local

Recovering from COVID-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sanef welcomes independent probe into ‘Tembisa decuplets’ story

26 June 2021 7:08 PM

Van Damme terminates DA party membership

26 June 2021 5:05 PM

WC Health Dept plans to set up an addition 192 vaccine sites amid 3rd wave

26 June 2021 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA