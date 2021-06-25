The World View - Miami tower block collapse dozens are missing in the rubble

Special on Netflix

Special is "a distinctive and uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan, with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. The series is based on the memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves (2015) by Ryan O'Connell,[2] who also stars, writes, and executive produces the series. Season 2 dropped on Netflix recently and is he final season.





DISCLOSURE on Netflix (documentary)

DISCLOSURE is an unprecedented, eye-opening look at transgender depictions in film and television, revealing how Hollywood simultaneously reflects and manufactures our deepest anxieties about gender. Leading trans thinkers and creatives, including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono, share their reactions and resistance to some of Hollywood's most beloved moments. DISCLOSURE provokes a startling revolution in how we see and understand trans people.





Bonding on Netflix

Tiffany "Tiff" Chester (Zoe Levin) is a psychology student moonlighting as a dominatrix. She enlists the help of Pete Devin (Brendan Scannell), her gay best friend from high school, to be her assistant.[4] The semi-estranged characters reconnect in Manhattan, where Pete works as a waiter and as an aspiring stand-up comedian with stage fright. Tiff struggles as she balances her personal life with school and her job, as well as Pete's exposure to sadomasochism and BDSM and how it gradually helps him become liberated in his life. There are currently 2 seasons.



Refilwe and Binge buddy, Matt Green, discuss three LGBTQI+ show on Nexflix: Special, DISCLOSURE and Bonding.

