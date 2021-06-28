Moolah Monday: Is there any recourse when your cryptocurrency investment goes sideways?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
'Dragon Man' skull discovered in China could be new human species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lee Berger
No Items to show
Latest Local
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry. 28 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks. 28 June 2021 10:11 AM
View all Politics
Crypto regulations - friend or foe? Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 28 June 2021 11:07 AM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
View all Business
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Moolah Monday: Is there any recourse when your cryptocurrency investment goes sideways?

Moolah Monday: Is there any recourse when your cryptocurrency investment goes sideways?

28 June 2021 6:54 AM

How do protect yourself when it comes to unregulated investments like crypto currency? Pieter Koekemoer is Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers shares some insights on this.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

28 June 2021 8:43 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The gradual but eventual return to District Six

28 June 2021 8:32 AM

After more than 50 years since being evicted from District Six, a number of claimants are finally returning home. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Karen Breytenbach, spokesperson for the District Six Working Committee.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Exodus In Bangladesh 3 days before a strict lockdown in the capital

28 June 2021 8:01 AM

Health & Hypocrisy a sex scandal forces a U.K. cabinet minister out.

The US heatwave now hitting states in the North West.
 
The UFO File the Pentagon has reached an inconclusive conclusion. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report: Amush in central Brundi leaves 15 dead. Not clear who’s responsible

28 June 2021 7:56 AM

Sudan authorities agree to hand Darfur war crime accused to International Criminal Court.

Fracas over road name change in Kenya.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

28 June 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The complex issue of installing generators in complexes

28 June 2021 7:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marina Constas, a specialist in sectional titles at BBM attorneys, about what needs to be considered by tenants and property owners when having a generator fitted in a complex. You might be considering this as we know more blackouts loom as winter takes hold.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can our economy handle a third wave?

28 June 2021 7:26 AM

Dr. Miriam Altman is Professor of 4IR Practice, School of Economics - University of Johannesburg, and convenes the Covid 19 Economist group. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of the President's announcement about scaling up Covid restrictions as a third wave grips the country's economic hub - Gauteng.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoCT urges Capetonians to avoid expected licence renewal rush

28 June 2021 6:36 AM

With Covid-19 once again impacting on licencing of vehicles, and an expected rush as people try to beat extension deadlines, authorities are expecting a rush of applications. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Blake, the City of Cape Town's Director of Revenue about how they plan on dealing with the situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Showdown

25 June 2021 10:07 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

