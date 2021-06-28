Can our economy handle a third wave?

Dr. Miriam Altman is Professor of 4IR Practice, School of Economics - University of Johannesburg, and convenes the Covid 19 Economist group. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of the President's announcement about scaling up Covid restrictions as a third wave grips the country's economic hub - Gauteng.
With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.
After more than 50 years since being evicted from District Six, a number of claimants are finally returning home. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Karen Breytenbach, spokesperson for the District Six Working Committee.
Health & Hypocrisy a sex scandal forces a U.K. cabinet minister out.
The US heatwave now hitting states in the North West.
The UFO File the Pentagon has reached an inconclusive conclusion.
Sudan authorities agree to hand Darfur war crime accused to International Criminal Court.
Fracas over road name change in Kenya.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marina Constas, a specialist in sectional titles at BBM attorneys, about what needs to be considered by tenants and property owners when having a generator fitted in a complex. You might be considering this as we know more blackouts loom as winter takes hold.
How do protect yourself when it comes to unregulated investments like crypto currency? Pieter Koekemoer is Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers shares some insights on this.
With Covid-19 once again impacting on licencing of vehicles, and an expected rush as people try to beat extension deadlines, authorities are expecting a rush of applications. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Blake, the City of Cape Town's Director of Revenue about how they plan on dealing with the situation.
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown