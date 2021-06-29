Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson. 29 June 2021 4:12 PM
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws. 29 June 2021 1:01 PM
View all Local
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma. 29 June 2021 12:13 PM
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Business
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success

Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success

29 June 2021 6:43 AM

Limpopo Health MEC, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they have managed to make make great strides in vaccinating the over 60's and members of the education sector despite having a large rural population with limited access to the internet. 


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Understanding Shrinkflation

29 June 2021 8:40 AM

Refilwe chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the decreasing serving sizes of food and how shrinkflation works. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buying food on credit is symptomatic of a bigger problem

29 June 2021 8:26 AM

High employment rates coupled with high cost of food has led to some people needing to buy food on credit to survive. Refilwe chats to Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue, to talk about the consequences about this. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Miami rubble search rescuers say they haven’t given up hope

29 June 2021 8:10 AM

The Covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
 
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

29 June 2021 7:59 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector ready and able to help public sector

29 June 2021 7:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Brian Ruff, the CEO of healthcare management company PPO Serve, about the sad reality that in the public sector, primary healthcare is the poor relative of the hospital system, with overwhelmed and traumatised staff and poorly served patients. He'll look at how this can be turned around using the weaknesses exposed by Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA urges Mboweni to use reserves to fund healthcare help to fight third wave

29 June 2021 7:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister for Finance, Geordin Hill-Lewis about their call for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to access their special contingency reserve to fund the urgent escalation of South Africa's vaccine rollout. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Discovery drives vaccinations all week

29 June 2021 6:58 AM

Discovery vaccination sites will be open all week from June 28th for walk-ins by healthcare workers and those over 60. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Ron Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Burnout: What employers need to look out for among employees

29 June 2021 6:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka, who also serves as an executive member of SIOPSA (Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of South Africa) about the need for employers to be aware of potential burnout among employees, especially during the pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

28 June 2021 8:43 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

Politics

'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

World Africa

'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days'

Local

EWN Highlights

Election monitoring groups echo calls for postponement of local govt elections

29 June 2021 5:48 PM

StatsSA says total employment decreased by 0.1%

29 June 2021 5:19 PM

Political pressure mounts on King Mswati as protests in country worsen

29 June 2021 5:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA