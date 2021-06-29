Understanding Shrinkflation

Refilwe chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the decreasing serving sizes of food and how shrinkflation works.
High employment rates coupled with high cost of food has led to some people needing to buy food on credit to survive. Refilwe chats to Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue, to talk about the consequences about this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Covid-19 World some rule changes in a number of countries.
The ultimate anti obesity invention it looks an instrument of torture.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Brian Ruff, the CEO of healthcare management company PPO Serve, about the sad reality that in the public sector, primary healthcare is the poor relative of the hospital system, with overwhelmed and traumatised staff and poorly served patients. He'll look at how this can be turned around using the weaknesses exposed by Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister for Finance, Geordin Hill-Lewis about their call for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to access their special contingency reserve to fund the urgent escalation of South Africa's vaccine rollout.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Discovery vaccination sites will be open all week from June 28th for walk-ins by healthcare workers and those over 60. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Ron Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka, who also serves as an executive member of SIOPSA (Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of South Africa) about the need for employers to be aware of potential burnout among employees, especially during the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Limpopo Health MEC, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they have managed to make make great strides in vaccinating the over 60's and members of the education sector despite having a large rural population with limited access to the internet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST