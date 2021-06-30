African Reclaimers Org is formalising crucial waste-picking sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 15:10
Spar Beacon Isle's gesture to help local restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Brown
Today at 15:20
Storm update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James-Brent Styan
Today at 15:40
Medical negligence costs country's provincial hospitals billions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gregory Whittaker
Today at 15:50
Winter vacation student support programme to go ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
Children still lowest risk of dying from Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Cotton - Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
Today at 16:55
Ons Plek wins City of Cape Town award for its work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson
Today at 17:05
Focus on Nkandla as Zuma supporters expected to flock there
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the C... 30 June 2021 11:28 AM
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area. 30 June 2021 11:12 AM
View all Politics
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank. 30 June 2021 12:01 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Business
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction 30 June 2021 8:43 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
African Reclaimers Org is formalising crucial waste-picking sector

African Reclaimers Org is formalising crucial waste-picking sector

30 June 2021 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to waste picker advocate Steven Leeu formerly of the African Reclaimers Organisation about how they are trying to formalise the work done by thousands of waste pickers across the country. They have made progress in some areas, but have met resistance in others.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sealand - upcycling to save our oceans

30 June 2021 10:16 AM

Refilwe speaks to Jasper Eales Co-founder at Sealand Gear.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to compost effectively

30 June 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe chats to Emile Fourie, co founder and MD of Ywaste, explains how  to compost effectively.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greyton Transition Town shows that sustainability is possible and worthwhile

30 June 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town. It is a community-based organisation with a goal of unlocking and cultivating  the resourcefulness within the people of Genadendal, Greyton, Voorstekraal and Bereaville, and working together as a collective to build a resilient, sustainable and united community, redressing the past and walking into the future together, in the face of climate change and economic crisis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Statue toppling in Colombia after a series of protests nationwide

30 June 2021 8:01 AM

Daft terror charges an innocent British child has been falsely accused.
 
Hungry black holes 2 of them ate up entire neutron stars. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding e-waste

30 June 2021 7:56 AM

Refilwe chats to Keith Anderson, the CEO at e-Waste Association of South Africa, about how to dispose of e-waste sustainably. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

30 June 2021 7:44 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the City of Cape Town doing to boost recycling?

30 June 2021 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Xanthea Limberg, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services about the various initiatives underway to boost a recycling culture. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What Coca Cola Africa is doing to drive sustainability

30 June 2021 7:08 AM

What is the world's biggest softdrink brand doing to drive sustainability? Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Drew, Sustainability Director for Coca Cola Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The recycling of PET products explained

30 June 2021 6:59 AM

These days, most of our beverages come in PET bottles – and when not recycled, it will land up in landfill or in the environment.  When recycled, PET plastic bottles can be recycled into many new and useful items, including and most importantly back into new PET bottles. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kara Levy, marketing officer of PETCO, a non-profit PRO (Producer Responsibility Organisation) whose mission is to make sure that there is an ongoing monetary value for post-consumer PET so that we can grow the collection and recycling of PET bottles into the future.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

Local Business Opinion

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Pandemic lifts sales of wearable gadgets

30 June 2021 12:44 PM

People working in Gauteng but not living there need travel permits - Mbalula

30 June 2021 12:17 PM

Sad for him but good for the Constitution - Madonsela on Zuma ruling

30 June 2021 11:56 AM

