Refilwe chats to Emile Fourie, co founder and MD of Ywaste, explains how to compost effectively.
Refilwe speaks to Jasper Eales Co-founder at Sealand Gear.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town. It is a community-based organisation with a goal of unlocking and cultivating the resourcefulness within the people of Genadendal, Greyton, Voorstekraal and Bereaville, and working together as a collective to build a resilient, sustainable and united community, redressing the past and walking into the future together, in the face of climate change and economic crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Daft terror charges an innocent British child has been falsely accused.
Hungry black holes 2 of them ate up entire neutron stars.
Refilwe chats to Keith Anderson, the CEO at e-Waste Association of South Africa, about how to dispose of e-waste sustainably.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to waste picker advocate Steven Leeu formerly of the African Reclaimers Organisation about how they are trying to formalise the work done by thousands of waste pickers across the country. They have made progress in some areas, but have met resistance in others.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Xanthea Limberg, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services about the various initiatives underway to boost a recycling culture.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What is the world's biggest softdrink brand doing to drive sustainability? Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Drew, Sustainability Director for Coca Cola Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
These days, most of our beverages come in PET bottles – and when not recycled, it will land up in landfill or in the environment. When recycled, PET plastic bottles can be recycled into many new and useful items, including and most importantly back into new PET bottles. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kara Levy, marketing officer of PETCO, a non-profit PRO (Producer Responsibility Organisation) whose mission is to make sure that there is an ongoing monetary value for post-consumer PET so that we can grow the collection and recycling of PET bottles into the future.