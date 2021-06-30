Sealand - upcycling to save our oceans

These days, most of our beverages come in PET bottles – and when not recycled, it will land up in landfill or in the environment. When recycled, PET plastic bottles can be recycled into many new and useful items, including and most importantly back into new PET bottles. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kara Levy, marketing officer of PETCO, a non-profit PRO (Producer Responsibility Organisation) whose mission is to make sure that there is an ongoing monetary value for post-consumer PET so that we can grow the collection and recycling of PET bottles into the future.





