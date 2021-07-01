Trendspotting Thursday: Digital reskilling

Over the past 18-20 months the Covid-19 pandemic has created a seismic shift in the way there world does business,, especially accelerating the digital revolution’s pre-Covid trajectory by five to 10 years. Every industry has had to adapt to the digital needs of the globe from retail shifting to e-commerce, restaurants and food retailers embracing online deliveries and the advertising, entertainment and sports world embracing content creation and the world of streaming. And this has required the digital reskilling of people.