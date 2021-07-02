The World View - China’s sabre rattling president has issued all kinds of warnings

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery-Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson-Kia Pegas
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Latest Local
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home. 2 July 2021 3:44 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments. 1 July 2021 5:28 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!) CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela... 2 July 2021 10:35 AM
Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how... Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year. 2 July 2021 10:26 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - China's sabre rattling president has issued all kinds of warnings

2 July 2021 8:13 AM

2 July 2021 8:13 AM

Female online abuse 200 high profile women want social media action.
 
The Princess Diana statue William & Harry unite for an unveiling.


The Sports Showdown - Lionel Messi is officially a free agent

2 July 2021 9:00 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

IFQSAT

2 July 2021 8:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

City Fave: Nicky Booysen

2 July 2021 8:37 AM

With Nicky Booysen Mayoral Community Hero of the Year.

Trailblazer: Michael Zahariev of Luxity

2 July 2021 8:27 AM

Luxity has managed to make luxury goods accessible to more people and experienced massive growth during 2020. They are our trailblazer of the week. Refilwe Moloto speaks to co-founder Michael Zahariev.

The Africa Report

2 July 2021 7:51 AM

With Eyewitness News Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish 

Prof Barry Schoub on vaccine rollout concerns and third wave readiness

2 July 2021 7:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Barry Schoub, chair of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines, about how effective the country's response has been in terms of its inoculation plan and rollout.

Everyday Xhosa: Phithizela

2 July 2021 6:50 AM

With Qingqile Mdlulwa correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

How SA secures its lifesaving medical grade oxygen

2 July 2021 6:43 AM

As we endure our third wave of infections, the need for oxygen has become even greater. Refilwe chats to Dr Ross Hofmeyr, an anaesthesiologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, who explains how medical oxygen is made.

Religious gatherings and Covid-19

2 July 2021 6:38 AM

Are places of worship and religious gatherings a potential super spreader event for Covid-19? According to some of South Africa's leading medical scientists, this may indeed be the case, as evidenced by recent data. 

