Sinovac gets SAHPRA approval

Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brett Tungay - Chair at Fedhasa East Coast
Today at 05:10
ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshego Phala - Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 06:10
What does Interpol red notice mean for Gupta's and justice in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 06:25
Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: What to make of the race between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 07:07
Pudemo brands SADC's eSwatini visit a farce
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Covid-19 second jab
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
ANC NEC in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling will not be emptied for now
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 09:20
Why the police were right not to act on Nkandla covid defiance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Why does Jacob Zuma still have VIP security - Security Analyst and Former Mandela Body Guard Conroy Herandien
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Conroy Herandien - Security Analyst at Independent
Today at 10:15
The world's best school principal is South African
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa - Principal at Rathaga Primary School
Today at 10:30
SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 11:05
40 years of Aids: a reflection on this pandemic anniversary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Latest Local
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst John Maytham talks to analyst Richard Calland about Jacob Zuma's attempt to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded. 5 July 2021 6:00 PM
'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go' John Maytham talks to political analyst Oscar van Heerden about the jail sentence that awaits the former president. 5 July 2021 4:39 PM
Jacob Zuma is getting a chance to argue for his prison sentence to be overturned Refilwe Moloto talks to EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia about the latest in Jacob Zuma's legal situation. 5 July 2021 8:28 AM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen. 3 July 2021 2:52 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Sinovac gets SAHPRA approval

Sinovac gets SAHPRA approval

5 July 2021 7:24 AM

Guest: Dr Sanette Aspinall | virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved Sinovac's Covid19 vaccine. This now means the Chinese-created vaccine known as CoronaVac will be made available here. Beijing based pharmaceutical company Sinovac's South African representative is Numolux.  And Dr. Sanette Aspinall is a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what this vaccine does, how effective it is against variants and how it compares to its predecessors, already being injected into the arms of South Africans.


Emerging Economies

5 July 2021 8:38 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Top Stories - The Straits Times
China’s Communist Party celebrates in 100th anniversary this past week
Guests of Chinese Communist Party's centennial events get a list of dos and don'ts, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times

How to ensure you are using a credible lawyer

5 July 2021 8:22 AM

Guest: Motlatsi Molefe CEO of the Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund

How do you know that you are using a credible legal practitioner? Motlatsi Molefe, CEO of the Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund, explains your rights when dealing with legal matters. 

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - Japan’s Mudslide (rescuers are still searching the debris in Atami

5 July 2021 8:01 AM

Multi National Firefighting (as flames are engulfing parts of Cyprus).
 
Comfort For A Tearful German Girl (proof football fans can be kind). 

The Africa Report

5 July 2021 7:58 AM

Guest: With Eyewitness News Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish

Madagascar is experiencing a climate-change-linked famine.

Tigray rebels in control of their capital say Ethiopian government must accept their rule.

France does a U-turn and resumes military co-operation with Mali.

IFQSAT

5 July 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

TERS relief payments extension agreed to, awaiting Cabinet approval

5 July 2021 7:38 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s delegate to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

 

Penguins in socks? Two Oceans Aquarium explains why

5 July 2021 6:49 AM

Guest: Renee Leeuwner | Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium

There has been some interest from curious listeners about why some of the penguins who call the Two Oceans Aquarium home, are wearing different coloured socks.
Some are even kitted out in little wetsuit booties.
To help us understand a bit more about why some birds wear pink or blue socks, we are joined by Renee Leeuwner, of the aquarium.

Nkandla showdown while ANC NEC gathers

5 July 2021 6:22 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN journalist Tshidi Madia about former president Jacob Zuma's last-ditch legal attempt to avoid a 15-month prison sentence for contempt; the ANC's NEC meeting and Ace Magashule's fightback against his suspension.

The Sports Showdown - Lionel Messi is officially a free agent

2 July 2021 9:00 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

