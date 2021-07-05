Today at 04:50 Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Brett Tungay - Chair at Fedhasa East Coast

Today at 05:10 ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...

Today at 05:46 Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Tshego Phala - Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre

Today at 06:10 What does Interpol red notice mean for Gupta's and justice in SA? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

Today at 06:25 Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: What to make of the race between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory

Today at 07:07 Pudemo brands SADC's eSwatini visit a farce Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:20 Covid-19 second jab Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 ANC NEC in focus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Sanusha Naidu

Today at 08:21 City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling will not be emptied for now Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

Today at 09:20 Why the police were right not to act on Nkandla covid defiance The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:50 Why does Jacob Zuma still have VIP security - Security Analyst and Former Mandela Body Guard Conroy Herandien The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Conroy Herandien - Security Analyst at Independent

Today at 10:15 The world's best school principal is South African The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa - Principal at Rathaga Primary School

Today at 10:30 SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft

