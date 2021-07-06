Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic

Guest: Unathi Saul | Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Should your loved one pass away today, is your family financially prepared to handle the costs? According to figures released by Stats SA in March 2020, the cost of funerals in South Africa had increased by 12%,while funeral companies themselves have seen the price of funerals increasing by as much as 25% since the lockdown.
Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has had to suspend their Think Twice recycling collection service to households, as the new contract has not yet been finalised.
Guest: Sanusha Naidu - Political analyst with the Institute for Global Dialogue
Political analyst with the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the ANC NEC held to deal with a defiant former president Jacob Zuma whose supporters are threatening to violently prevent him from being jailed
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
A Spiralling Computer Hack (the criminals want a huge ransom).
Captain Tom Moore's Final Journey (his ashes have been buried in Yorkshire)
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
What process can those who are due to receive their second vaccine in the coming days expect? Will they have to return to the site where they
received their first dose or will they be able to get it at one of the newer locations? Refilwe Moloto finds out from Dr Saadiq Kariem
Guest: Brian Sangweni – Pedumo national spokesperson
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brian Sangweni, the national spokesperson for the People's United Democratic Movement(Pudemo), about what they are branding a farce of a fact finding visit to eSwatini by SADC delegates following days of pro-democracy protests that have claimed a number of lives.
Guest: Daniel Cunnama | Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
What should we be making of the "mini" space-race between Richard Branson's Birgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, both set to launch into space this month? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Daniel Cunnama, outreach astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.
Guest: Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
The Gupta family must surely rank as contenders for public enemy number one when it comes to corruption in South Africa.
So it would have been welcome news that Interpol has issued red notices for members of the notorious family.
Advocate Hermione Cronje of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate (ID) said yesterday that these notices had been issued for Atul Gupta, his wife Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti.
But is it that simple, and what does Interpol's notice actually mean, and who will enforce it?
Criminologist Simon Howell joins us now to put it in context...
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Top Stories - The Straits Times
China’s Communist Party celebrates in 100th anniversary this past week
Guests of Chinese Communist Party's centennial events get a list of dos and don'ts, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times