Covid-19 second jab

Today at 17:05
Zuma's Pietermaritzburg High Court application
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Education activists and school governing bodies continue fight for school meals for learners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faranaaz Veriava
Today at 17:45
Study suggests pets can catch Covid from their owners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Els Broens
Latest Local
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.
Ivermectin doesn't work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial John Maytham interviews GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.
Government sued for breaching court order to feed its school children Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights at Section 27.
'ANC doesn't want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu.
[WATCH LIVE] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence On Tuesday the Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing the former president's request for a stay of his prison sentence.
Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla.
South Africa's first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft.
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media.
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing.
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories.
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it's been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media.
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19 second jab

Covid-19 second jab

6 July 2021 7:38 AM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

What process can those who are due to receive their second vaccine in the coming days expect? Will they have to return to the site where they
received their first dose or will they be able to get it at one of the newer locations? Refilwe Moloto finds out from Dr Saadiq Kariem


City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling on hold for now but dry recycling will be collected next week

6 July 2021 8:35 AM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has had to suspend their Think Twice recycling collection service to households, as the new contract has not yet been finalised. 

ANC NEC in focus

6 July 2021 8:25 AM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu - Political analyst  with the Institute for Global Dialogue

Political analyst  with the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the ANC NEC held to deal with a defiant former president Jacob Zuma whose supporters are threatening to violently prevent him from being jailed

The World View with Adam Gilchrist: Afghanistan In Turmoil (as a line is drawn under the NATO mission).

6 July 2021 7:56 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

A Spiralling Computer Hack (the criminals want a huge ransom).

Captain Tom Moore’s Final Journey (his ashes have been buried in Yorkshire

IFQSAT

6 July 2021 7:46 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Pudemo brands SADC's eSwatini visit a farce

6 July 2021 7:22 AM

Guest: Brian Sangweni – Pedumo national spokesperson

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brian Sangweni, the national spokesperson for the People's United Democratic Movement(Pudemo), about what they are branding a farce of a fact finding visit to eSwatini by SADC delegates following days of pro-democracy protests that have claimed a number of lives.

Tech Tuesday: What to make of the race between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin

6 July 2021 7:08 AM

Guest: Daniel Cunnama | Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory

What should we be making of the "mini" space-race between Richard Branson's Birgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, both set to launch into space this month? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Daniel Cunnama, outreach astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.

Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic

6 July 2021 7:00 AM

Guest: Unathi Saul | Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors

Should your loved one pass away today, is your family financially prepared to handle the costs? According to figures released by Stats SA in March 2020, the cost of funerals in South Africa had increased by 12%,while funeral companies themselves have seen the price of funerals increasing by as much as 25% since the lockdown.

What does Interpol red notice mean for Gupta's and justice in SA?

6 July 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow  at Centre for Criminology at UCT

The Gupta family must surely rank as contenders for public enemy number one when it comes to corruption in South Africa.
So it would have been welcome news that Interpol has issued red notices for members of the notorious family.
Advocate Hermione Cronje of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate (ID) said yesterday that these notices had been issued for Atul Gupta, his wife Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti.

But is it that simple, and what does Interpol's notice actually mean, and who will enforce it?
Criminologist Simon Howell joins us now to put it in context...

Emerging Economies

5 July 2021 8:38 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Top Stories - The Straits Times
China’s Communist Party celebrates in 100th anniversary this past week
Guests of Chinese Communist Party's centennial events get a list of dos and don'ts, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times

[WATCH LIVE] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence

Politics

WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem explains prioritisation order of first and second jabs

Local Politics

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

Local Business Opinion

ANC had to take responsibility for Nkandla gathering - Duarte

6 July 2021 4:18 PM

Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract

6 July 2021 4:10 PM

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence

6 July 2021 4:05 PM

