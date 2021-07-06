The World View with Adam Gilchrist: Afghanistan In Turmoil (as a line is drawn under the NATO mission).

Guest: Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT



The Gupta family must surely rank as contenders for public enemy number one when it comes to corruption in South Africa.

So it would have been welcome news that Interpol has issued red notices for members of the notorious family.

Advocate Hermione Cronje of the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate (ID) said yesterday that these notices had been issued for Atul Gupta, his wife Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti.



But is it that simple, and what does Interpol's notice actually mean, and who will enforce it?

Criminologist Simon Howell joins us now to put it in context...

