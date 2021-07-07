The World View with Adam Gilchrist - A Vacuum In Afghanistan (details emerge of America’s sudden pull out).

Guest: Adam Gilchrist
A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).
Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne).
Guest: Fatima Hassan
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative, to look at the relatively slow pace of our vaccines rollout, the problems hampering it, and the call for greater transparency of the process.
I Feel Quite Strongly About ThisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Trevor Blake | Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Make sure to apply for your license disk before it’s too late. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Blake, the City of Cape Town's Director for Revenue about how you can be best prepared.
Guest: Darren Bergman | Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance
The DA's shadow minister for international relations, MP, Darren Bergman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that government is employing a group of Cuban teachers at a cost of R13m annually. This follows the news that SA was also forking out R64million to employ engineers to fix our crumbling water supply infrastructure.
Guest: Bianca Mazur | General Manager at Flight Centre
Going on holiday might be the best way to stay safe. Find out where to go and how with Bianca Mazur, Flight Centre Travel Group General Manager.
Guest: Melia Tappan | Owner at Noise Boys (Bellville)
Catalytic converters on vehicles neutralise and remove the harmful chemicals in exhaust gases, thanks to the inner structure being coated in precious metals such as platinum. But due to their high value, they are being targeted by thieves who are now cutting them off from parked vehicles.
Guest: Matthew Yeko
A legal showdown is looming between Health authorities and hundreds of medical interns who have not been given community service placements.
The action is being taken by Mabuza Attorneys, on behalf of 465 doctors.
Matthew Yeko represents the students in the legal battle and joins us now.
Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has had to suspend their Think Twice recycling collection service to households, as the new contract has not yet been finalised.
Guest: Sanusha Naidu - Political analyst with the Institute for Global Dialogue
Political analyst with the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the ANC NEC held to deal with a defiant former president Jacob Zuma whose supporters are threatening to violently prevent him from being jailed