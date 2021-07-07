The World View with Adam Gilchrist - A Vacuum In Afghanistan (details emerge of America’s sudden pull out).

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:55
WCED on school feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:05
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Covid threat to rugby world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Cape Town family desperate to get dying man back home from Vietnam CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to family friend Karen Bashiera who started a crowdfunding campaign to assist the family. 7 July 2021 4:28 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion' Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday. 7 July 2021 9:18 AM
Placement battle for 275 medical interns heads to court Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mathew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys about the legal case against the Department of Health. 7 July 2021 7:40 AM
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist - A Vacuum In Afghanistan (details emerge of America’s sudden pull out).

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - A Vacuum In Afghanistan (details emerge of America’s sudden pull out).

7 July 2021 7:52 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).
 

 Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne). 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Panel: more transparency needed in SA's vaccine program

7 July 2021 8:37 AM

Guest: Fatima Hassan

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative, to look at the relatively slow pace of our vaccines rollout, the problems hampering it, and the call for greater transparency of the process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

7 July 2021 7:33 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Renew your license disks!

7 July 2021 7:30 AM

Guest: Trevor Blake | Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town

Make sure to apply for your license disk before it’s too late. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Blake, the City of Cape Town's Director for Revenue about how you can be best prepared.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers

7 July 2021 7:22 AM

Guest: Darren Bergman | Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance

The DA's shadow minister for international relations, MP, Darren Bergman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that government is employing a group of Cuban teachers at a cost of R13m annually. This follows the news that SA was also forking out R64million to employ engineers to fix our crumbling water supply infrastructure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday : Where to?

7 July 2021 6:50 AM

Guest: Bianca Mazur | General Manager at Flight Centre



Going on holiday might be the best way to stay safe. Find out where to go and how with Bianca Mazur, Flight Centre Travel Group General Manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars

7 July 2021 6:36 AM

Guest: Melia Tappan | Owner at Noise Boys (Bellville)

Catalytic converters on vehicles neutralise and remove the harmful chemicals in exhaust gases, thanks to the inner structure being coated in precious metals such as platinum. But due to their high value, they are being targeted by thieves who are now cutting them off from parked vehicles. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal battle for placement of medical interns

7 July 2021 6:32 AM

Guest: Matthew Yeko

A legal showdown is looming between Health authorities and hundreds of medical interns who have not been given community service placements.
The action is being taken by Mabuza Attorneys, on behalf of 465 doctors.
Matthew Yeko represents the students in the legal battle and joins us now.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling on hold for now but dry recycling will be collected next week

6 July 2021 8:35 AM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has had to suspend their Think Twice recycling collection service to households, as the new contract has not yet been finalised. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC in focus

6 July 2021 8:25 AM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu - Political analyst  with the Institute for Global Dialogue

Political analyst  with the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the ANC NEC held to deal with a defiant former president Jacob Zuma whose supporters are threatening to violently prevent him from being jailed

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

