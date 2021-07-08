Cata responds to latest Cape Town taxi violence

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
The end of the five day week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 13:07
On the couch with skateboarder Dallas Oberholzer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dallas Oberholzer
Today at 14:50
Music with Shxnnon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shannon Leigh Jagers
Today at 15:10
Zuma goes to jail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zuma goes to prison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking' Refilwe Moloto interviews Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government. 8 July 2021 9:54 AM
Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata). 8 July 2021 8:58 AM
Can you loan an awning or tent for elderly waiting in chilly vaccination queues? Refilwe Moloto talks Bothasig Residents Association chair Derek Antonio Serra about finding cover to keep people warm and dry. 8 July 2021 7:12 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations. 8 July 2021 6:28 AM
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement. 8 July 2021 12:21 AM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Cata responds to latest Cape Town taxi violence

Cata responds to latest Cape Town taxi violence

8 July 2021 8:17 AM

Mandla Hermanus | Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

8 July 2021 8:43 AM

Prof Dilip Meno

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Zuma stalemate might have been resolved, says dispute specialist

8 July 2021 8:41 AM

How the Zuma stalemate might have been resolved Andre Vlok | Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

8 July 2021 8:37 AM

UK Correspondent Adam Gilchrist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

8 July 2021 8:34 AM

Leanne de Bassompierre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W Cape Transport MEC responds to latest taxi violence

8 July 2021 8:24 AM

Daylin Mitchell | MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday : digitisation of sports marketing

8 July 2021 7:54 AM

Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plea for awning sheltering for elderly clinic visitors

8 July 2021 7:01 AM

Derek Antonio Serra | Chairperson at Bothasig Residents Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Panel: more transparency needed in SA's vaccine program

7 July 2021 8:37 AM

Guest: Fatima Hassan

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative, to look at the relatively slow pace of our vaccines rollout, the problems hampering it, and the call for greater transparency of the process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - A Vacuum In Afghanistan (details emerge of America’s sudden pull out).

7 July 2021 7:52 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

A.I. Battlefield Weapons (used by the British army for the 1st time).
 

 Bubbles Wars (a trade tiff between France & Russia over champagne). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence

Politics

Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead'

Local

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

SA wakes up to strengthened democracy: Zuma's arrest welcomed

8 July 2021 9:45 AM

WATCH LIVE: Legendary musician Steve Kekana's funeral service

8 July 2021 9:16 AM

Calls for NYDA board to be diverse and inclusive

8 July 2021 8:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA