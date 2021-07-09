South African organic disinfectant scores EU approval

Guest: Prof Renata Schoeman | Head of the Health Care Leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School







Covid's neurological effects can be debilitating over the long term. It's time for employers to take this seriously when welcoming workers back who have recovered from the virus. Prof Renata Schoeman director of the Psychiatric Management Group (PsychMG) and convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrist (SASOP).









