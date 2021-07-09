South African organic disinfectant scores EU approval

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsea Delaney - Berlin correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Beelal Honey only SA honey company to ever win platinum at London International Honey Awards
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sana Khan - Apiarist at Beelal Honey
Today at 10:30
Yusuf Daniels - Another book, Living the Hustle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yusuf Daniels
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Gua Sha facial massage
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melanie Burgers - Co-founder at Celluvac
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week People aged 35-49 will be allowed to register for their Covid-19 vaccination from Thursday 15 July. 9 July 2021 8:58 AM
Winde: Covid-19 hospitalisations increasing daily but we're not at crisis point Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response. 8 July 2021 8:20 PM
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afterno... 8 July 2021 6:13 PM
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on We... 8 July 2021 2:00 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
View all Politics
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
South African organic disinfectant scores EU approval

South African organic disinfectant scores EU approval

9 July 2021 6:40 AM

Guest: Burt Rodrigues | CEO at Biodx

Biodx is a South African biotech company which recently gained EU certification for their product b bioactive, derived from citrus extracts and stabilised with an organic biodegradable compound, which contains no chlorine, ethanol or aldehydes. They have also signed an agreement to supply disinfectant products to Team Qhubeka NextHashteam at the Tour de France.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown

9 July 2021 8:59 AM

Guest: Carl Lewis | Head of Content at bet.co.za
England will cash in on Euro 2020 success -  they will practically be guaranteed a serious boost in consumer spending.
 Novak Djokovic became the first professional tennis player to cross $150 million in career prize money.
How a competitive eater is worth $2 million...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge Club

9 July 2021 8:35 AM

Guest: Annzra  Denita

Startup(Netflix)

Lagaan(Netflix)

Roma(Netflix)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long Covid and the workplace

9 July 2021 8:23 AM

Guest: Prof Renata Schoeman | Head of the Health Care Leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School



Covid's neurological effects can be debilitating over the long term. It's time for employers to take this seriously when welcoming workers back who have recovered from the virus. Prof Renata Schoeman director of the Psychiatric Management Group (PsychMG) and convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrist (SASOP).



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - The Haiti Assassination (policing are hunting the plot masterminds).

9 July 2021 7:58 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

Olympic Changes (covid cases are sparking more Games restrictions).


 The World’s Tallest Sandcastle (a welcome distraction for the Danes). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

9 July 2021 7:52 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish
No fanfare for 10th anniversary of South Sudan
Ethiopian renaissance dam : UN Security Council says AU must broker a deal
 another massive diamond found in Botswana

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

9 July 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What latest NIDS-CRAM reveals

9 July 2021 7:33 AM

Guest: Dr Nic Spaull

Yesterday the latest findings of the National Income Dynamics Study -Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey - or Nids-Cram, were released and it made for some disturbing reading when it comes to hunger and our vaccination efforts. We're joined this morning by the co-principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM and Associate Professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Nic Spaull.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NICD on SA's record-breaking Covid numbers

9 July 2021 7:23 AM

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Prof. Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the record breaking Covid numbers we are seeing across the country, with Gauteng being at the epicentre of the infection spike.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa Bamba

9 July 2021 6:49 AM

With Qingqile Mdlulwa correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week

Local

SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract

Business World

Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison

Local

EWN Highlights

Less than 2% of Africans vaccinated, more doses to arrive soon - WHO Africa

9 July 2021 8:22 AM

'The struggle continues': Carl Niehaus released on R3,000 fine

9 July 2021 7:56 AM

'I am sorry you ended up in jail': Madonsela hopes Zuma learns from his arrest

9 July 2021 6:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA