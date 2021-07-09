Long Covid and the workplace

Guest: Prof Renata Schoeman | Head of the Health Care Leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School
Covid's neurological effects can be debilitating over the long term. It's time for employers to take this seriously when welcoming workers back who have recovered from the virus. Prof Renata Schoeman director of the Psychiatric Management Group (PsychMG) and convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrist (SASOP).
Guest: Carl Lewis | Head of Content at bet.co.za
England will cash in on Euro 2020 success - they will practically be guaranteed a serious boost in consumer spending.
Novak Djokovic became the first professional tennis player to cross $150 million in career prize money.
How a competitive eater is worth $2 million...
Guest: Annzra Denita
Startup(Netflix)
Lagaan(Netflix)
Roma(Netflix)
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
Olympic Changes (covid cases are sparking more Games restrictions).
The World’s Tallest Sandcastle (a welcome distraction for the Danes).
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish
No fanfare for 10th anniversary of South Sudan
Ethiopian renaissance dam : UN Security Council says AU must broker a deal
another massive diamond found in Botswana
I Feel Quite Strongly About ThisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nic Spaull
Yesterday the latest findings of the National Income Dynamics Study -Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey - or Nids-Cram, were released and it made for some disturbing reading when it comes to hunger and our vaccination efforts. We're joined this morning by the co-principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM and Associate Professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Nic Spaull.
Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Prof. Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the record breaking Covid numbers we are seeing across the country, with Gauteng being at the epicentre of the infection spike.
With Qingqile Mdlulwa correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Burt Rodrigues | CEO at Biodx
Biodx is a South African biotech company which recently gained EU certification for their product b bioactive, derived from citrus extracts and stabilised with an organic biodegradable compound, which contains no chlorine, ethanol or aldehydes. They have also signed an agreement to supply disinfectant products to Team Qhubeka NextHashteam at the Tour de France.