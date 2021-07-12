The World View with Adam Gilchrist

Guest: Matsi Modise | business growth expert and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, Nedbank Business Ignite IncubatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Lyal White, Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence
A number of malls and cash-and-carry stores in Pietermaritzburg are on fire and there are reports of looting at such sites. There have been more and more violent protests, allegedly by supporters of former President Jacob Zuma. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharika Regchand, News Editor at The Natal Witness.
With Jean-Jacques Cornish
Mandla Hermanus, the secretary general for Cata, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a peace accord between Santaco(South African National Taxi Council), their organisation, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and Codeta(Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), following an escalation in taxi-related violence in recent weeks.
Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about President's announcement that the country will remain on lockdown level 4 for a further two weeks, with schools remaining shut, and alcohol sales banned.
The South African repo rate currently remains at a low 3.5%, being left unchanged in May when the South African Reserve Bank voted unanimously to keep it unchanged at a record low.
The low rate has seen many people taking advantage and entering the property market and buying their first homes, and in turn led to a boom in the property market.
Guest: Siphamandla Mkhwanazi | Senior Economist at FNB
In the last few days there have been harrowing interviews with truck drivers who have had to dodge bullets and run for their lives, from groups targeting freight vehicles on the N3 and N2 in KZN. It is being reported that the attacks are in protest to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma last week.
Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association