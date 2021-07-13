ConCourt hears Zuma. Again

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The cost of protest to Durban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zanele Khomo - Chief Growth Officer at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:20
What is happening with SADC troop deployment to Cabo Delgado?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Independent analyst on terrorism
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
Today at 08:21
The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Soobrathi - Credit Ombudsman's head of case management and dispute resolution
Today at 09:24
Defense committee on SANDF deployment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cyril Xaba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary de Haas
Today at 09:53
What can the army do?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
Constantia remembrance & intergenerational trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 16:05
State of the nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA. 12 July 2021 7:49 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.) 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation' The Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa after he claimed that the violent pro-Zuma protests are based... 12 July 2021 12:38 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Verushka Singh-Naidoo, a fixed income and currency strategist at RMB. 12 July 2021 6:52 PM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
ConCourt hears Zuma. Again

ConCourt hears Zuma. Again

13 July 2021 6:25 AM

Zuma's application to have his sentence rescinded was heard in the ConCourt yesterday. Erin Bates updates us.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Tech Tuesday: Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives

13 July 2021 6:54 AM

Find out how you can animate old photos, bringing them to life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What would a state of emergency entail?

13 July 2021 6:37 AM

We have been seeing images of rampant destruction in certain cities, allegedly under the guise of protests calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma, and some have gone as far as suggesting that a state of emergency be declared in order to curtail these violent acts. But what would it take to have one declared and what powers would it give to those in authority? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back

12 July 2021 8:59 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise | business growth expert and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, Nedbank Business Ignite Incubator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

12 July 2021 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White, Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massive destruction taking place in Pietermaritzburg

12 July 2021 8:17 AM

A number of malls and cash-and-carry stores in Pietermaritzburg are on fire and there are reports of looting at such sites. There have been more and more violent protests, allegedly by supporters of former President Jacob Zuma. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharika Regchand, News Editor at The Natal Witness. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

12 July 2021 7:57 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

12 July 2021 7:53 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

12 July 2021 7:34 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback from taxi sector after peace talks

12 July 2021 7:31 AM

Mandla Hermanus, the secretary general for Cata, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a peace accord between Santaco(South African National Taxi Council), their organisation, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and Codeta(Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), following an escalation in taxi-related violence in recent weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots

Local Politics

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

Business Opinion Politics

Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'

Business

EWN Highlights

ConCourt reserves judgment in Zuma's rescission bid

13 July 2021 6:51 AM

‘No grievance, political cause can justify violence’: Ramaphosa on riots

13 July 2021 6:40 AM

Four Olympic contractors held in Tokyo over cocaine

13 July 2021 6:31 AM

