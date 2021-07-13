Tech Tuesday: Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:10
Reax to Cyril speech: What is criminal and national intelligence saying about protests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir - Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute (Asri)
Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
Today at 09:24
Defense committee on SANDF deployment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cyril Xaba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lizette Lancaster - Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 09:53
What can the army do?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
LIVE: JCPS Cluster to brief media on violent protests across in some parts of the country
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
open
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
Constantia remembrance & intergenerational trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 16:05
State of the nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Police let suspects slip away as mall looting continues in Soweto Video footage captured by reporters on Tuesday morning shows suspects jumping out of a police van and escaping the grip of an offi... 13 July 2021 8:44 AM
7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergen... 13 July 2021 7:58 AM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA. 12 July 2021 7:49 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.) 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Tech Tuesday: Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives

Tech Tuesday: Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives

13 July 2021 6:54 AM

Find out how you can animate old photos, bringing them to life.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time

13 July 2021 8:35 AM

The Credit Ombud is urging us to pay closer attention to our credit scores. We might inadvertently be affecting it negatively. The ombud's head of case management, Lee Soobrathi expalins to Refilwe Moloto, what you need to be aware of.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

13 July 2021 7:58 AM
#IFQSAT

13 July 2021 7:52 AM
What is happening with SADC troop deployment to Cabo Delgado?

13 July 2021 7:47 AM

Who is meant to be in charge of the deployment of the SADC standby force to the troubled Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado, which has come under the control of an insurgent group? Refilwe Moloto speaks to terrorism analyst Jasmine Opperman.

The cost of protest to Durban

13 July 2021 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zanele Khomo, the Chief Growth Officer of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the protests on one of this country's key cities.

What would a state of emergency entail?

13 July 2021 6:37 AM

We have been seeing images of rampant destruction in certain cities, allegedly under the guise of protests calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma, and some have gone as far as suggesting that a state of emergency be declared in order to curtail these violent acts. But what would it take to have one declared and what powers would it give to those in authority? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT

ConCourt hears Zuma. Again

13 July 2021 6:25 AM

Zuma's application to have his sentence rescinded was heard in the ConCourt yesterday. Erin Bates updates us.

Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back

12 July 2021 8:59 AM

Guest: Matsi Modise | business growth expert and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, Nedbank Business Ignite Incubator

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

12 July 2021 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White, Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence

