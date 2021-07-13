The cost of protest to Durban

We have been seeing images of rampant destruction in certain cities, allegedly under the guise of protests calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma, and some have gone as far as suggesting that a state of emergency be declared in order to curtail these violent acts. But what would it take to have one declared and what powers would it give to those in authority? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT

arrow_forward