The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time

The Credit Ombud is urging us to pay closer attention to our credit scores. We might inadvertently be affecting it negatively. The ombud's head of case management, Lee Soobrathi expalins to Refilwe Moloto, what you need to be aware of.
Who is meant to be in charge of the deployment of the SADC standby force to the troubled Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado, which has come under the control of an insurgent group? Refilwe Moloto speaks to terrorism analyst Jasmine Opperman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zanele Khomo, the Chief Growth Officer of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the protests on one of this country's key cities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Find out how you can animate old photos, bringing them to life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We have been seeing images of rampant destruction in certain cities, allegedly under the guise of protests calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma, and some have gone as far as suggesting that a state of emergency be declared in order to curtail these violent acts. But what would it take to have one declared and what powers would it give to those in authority? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zuma's application to have his sentence rescinded was heard in the ConCourt yesterday. Erin Bates updates us.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matsi Modise | business growth expert and Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, Nedbank Business Ignite IncubatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Lyal White, Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST