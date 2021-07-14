No need for fuel panic buying

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:15
Early warning protocols for the WC without fear mongering
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 09:20
Vusi Pikoli: We need a state of emergency
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vusumzi Vusi Pikoli - Former head and advocate at National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Jonny Steinberg: Is Ramaphosa aloof, or simply governing by the rules
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johnny Steinberg
Today at 09:56
Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)
Today at 10:04
History of: South African flags
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bruce Berry - Secretary/Treasurer at Southern African Vexillological Association (SAVA)
Today at 10:15
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:40
Generational identity in the workplace in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Reiersgord - Writer at Freelance
Today at 11:05
Let's talk about sex
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kim Windvogel - Co-author at Touch (book)
Shana Fife
Today at 15:20
Mandela's presidential home will open to the public next month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Latest Local
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 13 July 2021 6:47 PM
[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban Early this morning a warehouse next to the chemical manufacturing company went up in flames on Queen Nandi Drive in Durban. 14 July 2021 7:42 AM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak. 13 July 2021 5:14 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
No need for fuel panic buying

No need for fuel panic buying

14 July 2021 7:33 AM

Layton Beard of the Automobile Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dangers of panic buying, saying there is at this stage no concrete proof of a fuel shortage, and rushing to the pumps will just cause mayhem.


Taxi wars return

14 July 2021 8:35 AM

The peace treaty which was signed by taxi bosses last week seemed to not hold any sway among its members as three people were killed and five others wounded as gunmen targeted taxis in Khayelitsha and Delft. Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi who has been covering the taxi industry extensively over the past few years, and to Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell.

 

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

14 July 2021 7:53 AM
#IFQSAT

14 July 2021 7:35 AM
Gauteng Premier's office on protests, looting and loss of life

14 July 2021 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for the Gauteng Premier, on the ongoing violence and looting that has already claimed the lives of 19 people in the country's economic hub.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Agritourism

14 July 2021 6:52 AM

Find out why you should add a farm stay to you next holiday or trip.

Should you rinse after brushing?

14 July 2021 6:38 AM

Find out why you might be brushing wrong.

The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time

13 July 2021 8:35 AM

The Credit Ombud is urging us to pay closer attention to our credit scores. We might inadvertently be affecting it negatively. The ombud's head of case management, Lee Soobrathi expalins to Refilwe Moloto, what you need to be aware of.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

13 July 2021 7:58 AM
#IFQSAT

13 July 2021 7:52 AM
[VIDEO] Several explosions reported as building near Afrox on fire in Durban

Politics

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

Local

Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare

Business Local

Ramaphosa to meet with political leaders in bid to stop violence

14 July 2021 8:42 AM

Cape Town taxi violence undermines signed peace accord: MEC

14 July 2021 7:39 AM

A recipe for the perfect riot: Intelligence community under scrutiny

14 July 2021 6:55 AM

