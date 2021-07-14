Taxi wars return

The peace treaty which was signed by taxi bosses last week seemed to not hold any sway among its members as three people were killed and five others wounded as gunmen targeted taxis in Khayelitsha and Delft. Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi who has been covering the taxi industry extensively over the past few years, and to Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell.



