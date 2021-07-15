Cape's plan to maintain law and order

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about plans in place to maintain law and order in the province as Gauteng and KZN continue to burn after days of protests and violent looting.
South Africa is currently reeling from the scenes of looting and destruction in parts of the country, but what are the current areas of focus in Russia? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Irina Filatova.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Joanne Alberts, an end of life doula and bereavement counsellor who, along with colleague Karyn Cowan, is offering services to assist individuals and families during the third wave.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Leanne de BassompierreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how to sift out fake news from real, especially at a time when South Africans are struggling to distinguish between the two as the country burns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have captured imaginations and taken the art world by storm over the past few months—and the interest and attention they’re garnering is only growing.
Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guest: Dr Lindy-Lee Prince - AnthropologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
The peace treaty which was signed by taxi bosses last week seemed to not hold any sway among its members as three people were killed and five others wounded as gunmen targeted taxis in Khayelitsha and Delft. Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi who has been covering the taxi industry extensively over the past few years, and to Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell.