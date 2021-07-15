Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:15
Indlulamithi Scenarios 3 years on: How did we get here?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla - Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
Unemployment and poverty is a powder keg
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
Today at 09:52
Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Gordon-Martin - Bonn correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:12
Why wild African fruits can supplement low protein staple foods
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk - National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism & anti-racist parenting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elliot Rae
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
Is SA numb to LGBTIQA+ murders?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery - Deputy Minister at Justice and Constitutional Development
Luiz DeBarros - Publishing Editor at Mamba Online
Today at 16:20
KZN looting and violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary de Haas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed

Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed

15 July 2021 8:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Joanne Alberts, an end of life doula and bereavement counsellor who, along with colleague Karyn Cowan, is offering services to assist individuals and families during the third wave.


Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

15 July 2021 8:35 AM

South Africa is currently reeling from the scenes of looting and destruction in parts of the country, but what are the current areas of focus in Russia? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Irina Filatova.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

15 July 2021 7:56 AM
The Africa Report

15 July 2021 7:54 AM

With Leanne de Bassompierre

#IFQSAT

15 July 2021 7:36 AM
Sorting the fake news from real: Africa Check

15 July 2021 7:33 AM

Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at Africa Check, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how to sift out fake news from real, especially at a time when South Africans are struggling to distinguish between the two as the country burns.

Cape's plan to maintain law and order

15 July 2021 7:25 AM

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about plans in place to maintain law and order in the province as Gauteng and KZN continue to burn after days of protests and violent looting.

Trendspotting Thursday: Non Fungible Tokens

15 July 2021 6:57 AM

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have captured imaginations and taken the art world by storm over the past few months—and the interest and attention they’re garnering is only growing.

Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

A PhD in Drag

15 July 2021 6:49 AM

Guest: Dr Lindy-Lee Prince - Anthropologist

Taxi wars return

14 July 2021 8:35 AM

The peace treaty which was signed by taxi bosses last week seemed to not hold any sway among its members as three people were killed and five others wounded as gunmen targeted taxis in Khayelitsha and Delft. Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi who has been covering the taxi industry extensively over the past few years, and to Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell.

 

Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

Local Politics

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

Local

EWN Highlights

Police recover boxes of live ammunition in Durban as looting continues

15 July 2021 8:19 AM

Vaccine registration opens for people aged 35 to 49

15 July 2021 7:51 AM

'We are much better than this': Zulu king joins chorus of calls for peace

15 July 2021 7:42 AM

