The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

16 July 2021 7:55 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto on over 35s getting jabs

16 July 2021 10:02 AM
City Fave - Le Poirier

16 July 2021 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paula Disberry, the owner of Le Poirier in Franschhoek. After three decades in the corporate world, Paula decided to set up a small farm in order to give back to the community. Being organic, they have brought on board the services of a small herd of alpacas!

Trailblazer - Nhlanhla Lux

16 July 2021 8:28 AM

Nhlanhla Lux is a 33-year old community leader and president of the Soweto Parliament

The Africa Report

16 July 2021 7:50 AM
#IFQSAT

16 July 2021 7:36 AM
Critical medicines including vaccines stolen.

16 July 2021 7:33 AM

Jackie Maimin, CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about fears that there may be a critical medicine shortage in KZN and Gauteng after insulin, ARV's cancer drugs and Covid vaccines were stolen in ongoing violent protests.

SA's big vaccine procurement dilemma

16 July 2021 7:25 AM

As we prepare to administer vaccines to the largest group eligible so far - 7 million over 35s - Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wits' Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies in the School of Governance, about his concerns surrounding our slow vaccine procurement process.

Emmy Nominations

16 July 2021 6:58 AM

Matt and Refilwe talk about the about nominations following a time we've watched more television than ever.

Police recover bodies at PMB Makro and SAB

16 July 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN's Mary Papaya about the violence that has gripped Durban and the horrific discovery of a number of bodies left in the street after looting at a Makro and SAB depot in Pietermaritzburg.

WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July

Politics

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Local

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: President updates SA on response to riots & looting

16 July 2021 8:19 PM

Eswatini king appoints new PM amid renewed protests

16 July 2021 7:01 PM

UPDATE: The latest figures on SA's violent riots

16 July 2021 6:54 PM

