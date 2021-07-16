Trailblazer - Nhlanhla Lux

Nhlanhla Lux is a 33-year old community leader and president of the Soweto Parliament
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paula Disberry, the owner of Le Poirier in Franschhoek. After three decades in the corporate world, Paula decided to set up a small farm in order to give back to the community. Being organic, they have brought on board the services of a small herd of alpacas!
Jackie Maimin, CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about fears that there may be a critical medicine shortage in KZN and Gauteng after insulin, ARV's cancer drugs and Covid vaccines were stolen in ongoing violent protests.
As we prepare to administer vaccines to the largest group eligible so far - 7 million over 35s - Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wits' Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies in the School of Governance, about his concerns surrounding our slow vaccine procurement process.
Matt and Refilwe talk about the about nominations following a time we've watched more television than ever.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN's Mary Papaya about the violence that has gripped Durban and the horrific discovery of a number of bodies left in the street after looting at a Makro and SAB depot in Pietermaritzburg.