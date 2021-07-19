Commuters stranded as taxi talks continue

With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There is still no justice over the 144 lives lost in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. An inquest starting today might just be the first step in the right direction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
From pandemic to Epidemic the U.K. is awash with people self isolating.
The Korean slang ban North Korea gets heavy with South Korean trends.
Rwanda goes back into lockdown as COVID cases soar.
Petrol tanker explosion kills 13 and seriously burns 24 in Kenya.
'Thank God our driver was only grazed...a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.' Mark commends Traffic Officer Siyo who came to their assistance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What drives otherwise ordinary people with no violent or criminal tendencies to engage in looting behaviour? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch.LISTEN TO PODCAST
State-owned South African Special Risk Insurance Association(Sasria) provides non-mandatory cover for damages caused by public violence and civil unrest like we've seen on the streets of Gauteng and KZN over the last week. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sasria’s MD, Cedric Masondo, about the massive task that lies ahead assessing and paying scores of businesses who suffered losses and damages.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Times are tough, but it's not all doom and gloom. Old Mutual believes we will weather this economic storm.LISTEN TO PODCAST