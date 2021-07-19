Sasria explains looting and protest damage claims process

State-owned South African Special Risk Insurance Association(Sasria) provides non-mandatory cover for damages caused by public violence and civil unrest like we've seen on the streets of Gauteng and KZN over the last week. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sasria’s MD, Cedric Masondo, about the massive task that lies ahead assessing and paying scores of businesses who suffered losses and damages.