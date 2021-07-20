I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Already running on a slimmed-down timetable due to the lack of train sets, Metrorail has had to cancel more services as a result of staff being infected with Covid-19 and now due to stuff unable to get to work as a result of the current taxi violence.
Retired Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron speaks to Refilwe Moloto about whether our legal system is too exposed to time-wasting, Stalingrad tactics, like we have witnessed in trying to get our former President Jacob Zuma to stand trial for corruption. It is a tactic used by a few others as well.
Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.
The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter, director of LabourWise about the employees rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to John Stupart, the Director of the African Defence Review to look at some of the challenges facing Operation Prosper, the R600million, 25 000 troop deployment currently underway to restore and maintain peace in Gauteng and KZN.
There has never been a better time to start eSports. Find out what exactly you need.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Petrina Pakoe, director of the Peninsula School Feeding Association, about how they have been managing to provide meals to 19 000 children during the extended school break this winter.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Smith, the City's Mayco member for Safety and Security to look at what they're doing to keep commuters safe as the taxi war escalates and Golden Arrow buses are pulled from routes after a driver was shot on Monday.
With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.