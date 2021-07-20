Justice delayed ... is the name of the game for some

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Music with Mikhale Jones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mikhale Jones
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpumelelo Mkhabela - Political analyst at ....
Today at 15:40
Zuma corruption trial postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:50
Covid-19 vaccines and long-term side effects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 16:05
Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Basic Income Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 16:55
Life Esidimeni Inquiry underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christine Nxumalo
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Was last week's events insurrection or something else?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'We can't leave anyone out' - Prof says undocumented people must be vaccinated Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Professor Jo Vearey, a public health researcher focused on migration and health issues. 20 July 2021 1:23 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
Looting aftermath: '3000 people arrested. Where are you going to keep them?' Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 July 2021 12:33 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN. 20 July 2021 10:56 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 July 2021 11:45 AM
Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated. 20 July 2021 11:20 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody's downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Justice delayed ... is the name of the game for some

Justice delayed ... is the name of the game for some

20 July 2021 8:38 AM

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron speaks to Refilwe Moloto about whether our legal system is too exposed to time-wasting, Stalingrad tactics, like we have witnessed in trying to get our former President Jacob Zuma to stand trial for corruption. It is a tactic used by a few others as well. 


Metrorail laments further cancellations

20 July 2021 9:18 AM

Already running on a slimmed-down timetable due to the lack of train sets, Metrorail has had to cancel more services as a result of staff being infected with Covid-19 and now due to stuff unable to get to work as a result of the current taxi violence. 

The World View - Global share dip it seems to be due to lost covid recovery confidence

20 July 2021 7:58 AM

Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.

The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible. 

#IFQSAT

20 July 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Vaccination and sick leave: What the law says

20 July 2021 7:44 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter, director of LabourWise about the employees rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.

Concerns around Operation Prosper

20 July 2021 7:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to John Stupart, the Director of the African Defence Review to look at some of the challenges facing Operation Prosper, the R600million, 25 000 troop deployment currently underway to restore and maintain peace in Gauteng and KZN.

Tech Tuesday: eSports Hardware

20 July 2021 6:52 AM

There has never been a better time to start eSports. Find out what exactly you need. 

How are Cape Town's hungry children being fed during extended school break?

20 July 2021 6:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Petrina Pakoe, director of the Peninsula School Feeding Association, about how they have been managing to provide meals to 19 000 children during the extended school break this winter. 

City's plan to deal with taxi-related violence

20 July 2021 6:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Smith, the City's Mayco member for Safety and Security to look at what they're doing to keep commuters safe as the taxi war escalates and Golden Arrow buses are pulled from routes after a driver was shot on Monday.

The Emerging Economies

19 July 2021 8:38 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

Local

Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

Local

Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 UPDATE: The latest figures from the worst-hit nations

20 July 2021 1:25 PM

NGOs that took in Life Esidimeni patients flagged capacity issues, court hears

20 July 2021 1:11 PM

Eskom urges SA to use power sparingly as cold snap moves in

20 July 2021 12:59 PM

