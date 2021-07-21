Wanderlust Wednesday - International travel and vaccines

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Pleas for undocumented people to be vaccinated
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rehad Desai - Member of the People's Vaccine Campaign, initiated by the C19 People's Coalition
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 11:05
Paul Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 15:20
Mandela Sanctuary to open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Today at 15:40
Book: Breaker Morant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:34
PPS Investments competition launch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anil Thakersee
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopeful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
Latest Local
Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cata's secretary-general, Mandla Hermanus, about the taxi negotiations in Cape Town. 23 July 2021 7:40 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions' Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 22 July 2021 3:05 PM
View all Politics
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Wanderlust Wednesday - International travel and vaccines

Wanderlust Wednesday - International travel and vaccines

21 July 2021 6:56 AM

With more countries asking for a vaccine certificate before entering their borders,  Dr Dan Badenhorst, head of the Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic talks on the process of getting vaccinated for travelling. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT

23 July 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALBA: Show us booze ban science

23 July 2021 7:39 AM

Sibani Mngadi chair of the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their call for the Ministerial Advisory Council on Covid to confirm wether they called for the fourth total ban on alcohol to combat the covid pandemic. This comes as the nation once again expects the president to address them in the next few days on wether current restrictions will be maintained or loosened.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget cuts left SAPS helpless to stop looters

23 July 2021 7:26 AM

DA MP Andrew Whitfield is a member of the portfolio committee on police that visited sites of looting in Gauteng this week. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that budget cuts and a lack of resources are behind SAPS' poor response in the face of rampant looting and destruction of businesses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa [Qhaqhazela ]

23 July 2021 7:01 AM

With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline service? Here's how you should do it.

23 July 2021 6:42 AM

It appears that for some people wanting to cancel their Telkom landline service it can be a nightmare, sometimes taking months on end and still not being fully-resolved. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cata on taxi negotiations

23 July 2021 6:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, the secretary general of Cata, following stalled negotiations with Codeta and Santaco to bring peace to the blood soaked Western Cape taxi industry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Up to 750,000 learners have dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic

22 July 2021 8:35 AM

Roughly half a million more students have dropped out of school during the pandemic. Nompumelelo Mohohlwane, Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the Department of Basic Education, give more insight into these alarming findings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Development sector workers to get vaccinations as of today

22 July 2021 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez about how  social development workers in this province will be be able to get their Covid vaccines. This sector includes all social service professionals, Early Childhood Development (ECD) practitioners and staff, as well as all those individuals working in social development facilities in the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

22 July 2021 8:01 AM

I Feel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - China’s terrifying floods as a commuter train filled up with water

22 July 2021 8:00 AM

The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
 
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cata urges members to refrain from violence as taxi talks hit deadlock

Local

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

Local

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Jacob Zuma back at Estcourt prison after attending his brother's funeral

23 July 2021 7:20 AM

Kganyago expects economy to return to pre-COVID levels 'somewhere in 2023'

23 July 2021 7:11 AM

Activists hijack Finance Minister Mboweni’s address at virtual gathering

23 July 2021 6:45 AM

