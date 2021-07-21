IEC on Moseneke recommendations to postpone elections

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC, about the recommendations by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that the elections would not be free and fair if held in October in the shadow of the Covid pandemic.
Sibani Mngadi chair of the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their call for the Ministerial Advisory Council on Covid to confirm wether they called for the fourth total ban on alcohol to combat the covid pandemic. This comes as the nation once again expects the president to address them in the next few days on wether current restrictions will be maintained or loosened.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DA MP Andrew Whitfield is a member of the portfolio committee on police that visited sites of looting in Gauteng this week. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that budget cuts and a lack of resources are behind SAPS' poor response in the face of rampant looting and destruction of businesses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It appears that for some people wanting to cancel their Telkom landline service it can be a nightmare, sometimes taking months on end and still not being fully-resolved. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, the secretary general of Cata, following stalled negotiations with Codeta and Santaco to bring peace to the blood soaked Western Cape taxi industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Roughly half a million more students have dropped out of school during the pandemic. Nompumelelo Mohohlwane, Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the Department of Basic Education, give more insight into these alarming findings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez about how social development workers in this province will be be able to get their Covid vaccines. This sector includes all social service professionals, Early Childhood Development (ECD) practitioners and staff, as well as all those individuals working in social development facilities in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
