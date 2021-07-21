Wednesday Panel: The battle over limited taxi routes

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch - NSRI shark kit helps save surfer's life
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Lammers 1
Jason Lammers 2
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ndithini Tyhido
Today at 15:40
Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Today at 15:50
Michael Holding cont ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Today at 16:05
Kenyan environmental activist murdered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Paula Kahumbu
Latest Local
Communites bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Fransina Lukas about the impact of the ongoing taxi violen... 21 July 2021 10:56 AM
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah' Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 21 July 2021 9:07 AM
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
View all Local
IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision' Refilwe Moloto talks to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the way forward. 21 July 2021 9:14 AM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
View all Politics
Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour. 21 July 2021 11:07 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah' Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 21 July 2021 9:07 AM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wednesday Panel: The battle over limited taxi routes

Wednesday Panel: The battle over limited taxi routes

21 July 2021 8:48 AM

Taxi operators have been at war with each other for over a week now, with shootings happening almost on a daily basis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron, former Mayoral Committee Member for Transport for the City of Cape Town,  and Dr Siyabulela Fobosi, a Senior Researcher and UNESCO ‘Oliver Tambo’ Chair of Human Rights at the University of Fort Hare.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Climate change Inaction the US has condemned China’s policies

21 July 2021 7:57 AM

Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.

A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

21 July 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Even postponed elections will be unfair

21 July 2021 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst, on just how free and fair our elections would be even if they are postponed to next year, as recommended by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC on Moseneke recommendations to postpone elections

21 July 2021 7:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC, about the recommendations by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that the elections would not be free and fair if held in October in the shadow of the Covid pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday - International travel and vaccines

21 July 2021 6:56 AM

With more countries asking for a vaccine certificate before entering their borders,  Dr Dan Badenhorst, head of the Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic talks on the process of getting vaccinated for travelling. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restore SA connecting businesses affected by the looting with free mentorship support from volunteers

21 July 2021 6:37 AM

Restore SA is a new initiative aimed at connecting businesses affected by the looting with free mentorship support from volunteers who have strong experience in business. Refilwe chats to Joshua Cox, the founder of Fix Forward who is behind the initiative. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Metrorail laments further cancellations

20 July 2021 9:18 AM

Already running on a slimmed-down timetable due to the lack of train sets, Metrorail has had to cancel more services as a result of staff being infected with Covid-19 and now due to stuff unable to get to work as a result of the current taxi violence. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice delayed ... is the name of the game for some

20 July 2021 8:38 AM

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron speaks to Refilwe Moloto about whether our legal system is too exposed to time-wasting, Stalingrad tactics, like we have witnessed in trying to get our former President Jacob Zuma to stand trial for corruption. It is a tactic used by a few others as well. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global share dip it seems to be due to lost covid recovery confidence

20 July 2021 7:58 AM

Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.

The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again

Business

'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'

Local Opinion Politics Elections

We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's Winde wants more soldiers deployed to help deal with taxi violence

21 July 2021 11:02 AM

Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of KZN, Gauteng riots, denied bail

21 July 2021 10:54 AM

WATCH LIVE: Life Esidimeni inquest - day 3

21 July 2021 10:12 AM

