Wednesday Panel: The battle over limited taxi routes

Taxi operators have been at war with each other for over a week now, with shootings happening almost on a daily basis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron, former Mayoral Committee Member for Transport for the City of Cape Town, and Dr Siyabulela Fobosi, a Senior Researcher and UNESCO ‘Oliver Tambo’ Chair of Human Rights at the University of Fort Hare.
Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.
A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst, on just how free and fair our elections would be even if they are postponed to next year, as recommended by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC, about the recommendations by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that the elections would not be free and fair if held in October in the shadow of the Covid pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With more countries asking for a vaccine certificate before entering their borders, Dr Dan Badenhorst, head of the Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic talks on the process of getting vaccinated for travelling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Restore SA is a new initiative aimed at connecting businesses affected by the looting with free mentorship support from volunteers who have strong experience in business. Refilwe chats to Joshua Cox, the founder of Fix Forward who is behind the initiative.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Already running on a slimmed-down timetable due to the lack of train sets, Metrorail has had to cancel more services as a result of staff being infected with Covid-19 and now due to stuff unable to get to work as a result of the current taxi violence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Retired Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron speaks to Refilwe Moloto about whether our legal system is too exposed to time-wasting, Stalingrad tactics, like we have witnessed in trying to get our former President Jacob Zuma to stand trial for corruption. It is a tactic used by a few others as well.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russian Wildfires firefighters are battling flames across Siberia.
The Olympic Invaders another problem in Tokyo - but this one was edible.