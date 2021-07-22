Trendspotting Thursday: Stemming the Shecession

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Up to 750,000 learners have dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nompumelelo Mohohlwane - Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the DBE
Today at 09:20
UNREST IN SA – CHILDREN VULNERABLE TO POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:50
CATA vs CODETA, wat gaan an
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Bergsteedt
Today at 10:30
Advice from a consultant on UIF and TERS payment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 11:05
Why are roads difficult to maintain.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Gardening tips from Kirstenbosch horticulturist Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
Latest Local
'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked' NICD Acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid numbers and the decline in cases. 22 July 2021 7:04 AM
Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral The Correctional Services Department released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the decision but it said that a sentenced... 22 July 2021 6:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Local
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols. 21 July 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally. 21 July 2021 3:28 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trendspotting Thursday: Stemming the Shecession

Trendspotting Thursday: Stemming the Shecession

22 July 2021 6:52 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT

22 July 2021 8:01 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - China’s terrifying floods as a commuter train filled up with water

22 July 2021 8:00 AM

The party that sparked a Wildfire 2 Californians are in big trouble.
 
Peppa pig language the little TV piggy is turning Americans English. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African emigration trends and lockdown

22 July 2021 7:42 AM

Have we been seeing more South Africans making a move to emigrate since the lockdown  started and movement was allowed for settlement purposes? Refilwe Moloto speaks to John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's migration patterns revealed in StatsSA findings

22 July 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis  at Stats SA, about the findings from their mid-year population estimates for 2021, which also revealed migration patterns over the 2016-2020 period. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NICD: Most provinces are through worst of third wave

22 July 2021 6:37 AM

Prof Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases explains to Refilwe Moloto why they believe the country, for the most part, is over the peak of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: The battle over limited taxi routes

21 July 2021 8:48 AM

Taxi operators have been at war with each other for over a week now, with shootings happening almost on a daily basis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron, former Mayoral Committee Member for Transport for the City of Cape Town,  and Dr Siyabulela Fobosi, a Senior Researcher and UNESCO ‘Oliver Tambo’ Chair of Human Rights at the University of Fort Hare.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Climate change Inaction the US has condemned China’s policies

21 July 2021 7:57 AM

Diamonds by sleight of hand an audacious gem heist in London.

A handball bikini scandal Norway’s women’s team fined for covering up. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

21 July 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Even postponed elections will be unfair

21 July 2021 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst, on just how free and fair our elections would be even if they are postponed to next year, as recommended by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter

Local

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

World Sport

'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'

Local Politics

Jailed Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow reinstates most of its bus service in Cape Metro

22 July 2021 7:14 AM

Deadly KZN prison riot linked to Zuma jailing, MPs told

22 July 2021 6:58 AM

Health Dept excited to see SA firm tapped to make COVID vaccines for Africa

22 July 2021 6:48 AM

