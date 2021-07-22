Trendspotting Thursday: Stemming the Shecession

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Have we been seeing more South Africans making a move to emigrate since the lockdown started and movement was allowed for settlement purposes? Refilwe Moloto speaks to John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Diego Iturralde, Chief Director: Demographic Analysis at Stats SA, about the findings from their mid-year population estimates for 2021, which also revealed migration patterns over the 2016-2020 period.
Prof Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases explains to Refilwe Moloto why they believe the country, for the most part, is over the peak of the third wave of coronavirus infections.
Taxi operators have been at war with each other for over a week now, with shootings happening almost on a daily basis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Herron, former Mayoral Committee Member for Transport for the City of Cape Town, and Dr Siyabulela Fobosi, a Senior Researcher and UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights at the University of Fort Hare.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst, on just how free and fair our elections would be even if they are postponed to next year, as recommended by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.