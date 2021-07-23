Cata on taxi negotiations

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Cata on taxi negotiations

Cata on taxi negotiations

23 July 2021 6:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mandla Hermanus, the secretary general of Cata, following stalled negotiations with Codeta and Santaco to bring peace to the blood soaked Western Cape taxi industry.


Sports Showdown

23 July 2021 9:13 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Binge Club

23 July 2021 8:35 AM

With Matt Green.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pleas for undocumented people to be vaccinated

23 July 2021 8:24 AM

There are many undocumented immigrants living in South Africa who are unable to register to be vaccinated , and a number of lobby groups are calling for government to get them included. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rehad Desai, a member of the C19 People's Campaign and their offshoot People's Vaccine Campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid passports controversial but they are becoming reality

23 July 2021 8:03 AM

An Age defying actor sir Ian McKellen plays Hamlet at the age of 82.

The Olympics are go only hours away from the opening ceremony.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Mali president recovering after being stabbed at Bamako's Grand Mosque

23 July 2021 7:56 AM

Tanzania risks losing UNESCO heritage status for Selous game reserve.

Cote d'Ivoire President Alassane Ouatarra to meet Laurent Gbagbo for first time since 2010 Civil War.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

23 July 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SALBA: Show us booze ban science

23 July 2021 7:39 AM

Sibani Mngadi chair of the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their call for the Ministerial Advisory Council on Covid to confirm wether they called for the fourth total ban on alcohol to combat the covid pandemic. This comes as the nation once again expects the president to address them in the next few days on wether current restrictions will be maintained or loosened.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget cuts left SAPS helpless to stop looters

23 July 2021 7:26 AM

DA MP Andrew Whitfield is a member of the portfolio committee on police that visited sites of looting in Gauteng this week. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that budget cuts and a lack of resources are behind SAPS' poor response in the face of rampant looting and destruction of businesses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa [Qhaqhazela ]

23 July 2021 7:01 AM

With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Battling to terminate your Telkom landline service? Here's how you should do it.

23 July 2021 6:42 AM

It appears that for some people wanting to cancel their Telkom landline service it can be a nightmare, sometimes taking months on end and still not being fully-resolved. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

We hope to have your presence again - McCarthy misses having fans at stadiums

24 July 2021 6:44 PM

Aiming for the 1m mark: Over 960,000 COVID vaccines administered in WC so far

24 July 2021 5:35 PM

EC traditional healer accused of assaulting minors, compelling rape denied bail

24 July 2021 3:40 PM

