Budget cuts left SAPS helpless to stop looters

DA MP Andrew Whitfield is a member of the portfolio committee on police that visited sites of looting in Gauteng this week. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that budget cuts and a lack of resources are behind SAPS' poor response in the face of rampant looting and destruction of businesses.
There are many undocumented immigrants living in South Africa who are unable to register to be vaccinated , and a number of lobby groups are calling for government to get them included. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rehad Desai, a member of the C19 People's Campaign and their offshoot People's Vaccine Campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An Age defying actor sir Ian McKellen plays Hamlet at the age of 82.
The Olympics are go only hours away from the opening ceremony.
Tanzania risks losing UNESCO heritage status for Selous game reserve.
Cote d'Ivoire President Alassane Ouatarra to meet Laurent Gbagbo for first time since 2010 Civil War.
Sibani Mngadi chair of the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their call for the Ministerial Advisory Council on Covid to confirm wether they called for the fourth total ban on alcohol to combat the covid pandemic. This comes as the nation once again expects the president to address them in the next few days on wether current restrictions will be maintained or loosened.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It appears that for some people wanting to cancel their Telkom landline service it can be a nightmare, sometimes taking months on end and still not being fully-resolved. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Albertus Venter, Managing Executive for Consumer Operations at Telkom.LISTEN TO PODCAST