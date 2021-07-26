Call for community-based organisations involved in addressing GBVF to apply for grant funding

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Government public sector wage deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 17:20
Social justice hearings in cricket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khanyiso Tswaku
Today at 17:45
Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku
Latest Local
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard. 27 July 2021 1:58 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines' Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha. 27 July 2021 10:52 AM
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott. 27 July 2021 8:29 AM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers Public sector workers have agreed to salary increases of 1.5%. 27 July 2021 5:15 PM
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
Fraud class action suit gets go-ahead to stop Lifestyle Legal group Refilwe Moloto talks to Stellenboshc Law Clinic's Stephan van der Merwe who has already obtained interdict to stop debit orders. 27 July 2021 10:36 AM
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Call for community-based organisations involved in addressing GBVF to apply for grant funding

Call for community-based organisations involved in addressing GBVF to apply for grant funding

26 July 2021 6:38 AM

The GBVF Response Fund1 is a part of the national response to gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. Led by the private sector, with the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) playing the leading role in its establishment, it is now calling for community-based organisations who are involved in interventions around behaviour change, community education and awareness, mental health and psychosocial support services, trauma response, training, and survivor legal support, to apply for funding.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of the fund, Lindi Dlamini.


Understanding food safety when it comes to canned products

27 July 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shane Rimmell, biologist and director at Food Consulting Services, about the safety of eating canned goods and what could go wrong. 

Examining the current state of policing in South Africa

27 July 2021 8:37 AM

Dr Andrew Faull, Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies, shares his views on policing and how a evidence-based and critical thought approached to SAPS can help them improve. 

The World View - Two thousand new Covid test centres to tackle the "pingdemic" and keep supermarket shelves full

27 July 2021 7:56 AM

New defence treaty with France to respond to terror attacks on ferries crossing the English Channel.

Some of the world's oldest stained glass windows confirmed at Canterbury Cathedral. 

#IFQSAT

27 July 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

SPCA removes pitbull branded evil by community after vicious attack

27 July 2021 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Belinda Abraham of the SPCA about a pitbull attack on a Bonteheuwel woman that saw the community try to kill the dog, which was later removed and euthanised.

Aspen produces first batch of J&J vaccine on the continent, for the continent

27 July 2021 7:22 AM

Aspen group senior executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their first batch of locally produced Johnson & Johnson vaccines which are now ready for distribution.

TECH TUESDAY: Understanding NFT's

27 July 2021 6:56 AM

Not sure what an Non-fungible token is? Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have you Heard breakdown the ins and outs of this newest.

Metrorail service update

27 July 2021 6:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto gets an update on what commuters can expect from Metrorail following a complete shutdown of services last week due to high Covid infection rates among employees. She speaks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.

Stellenbosch University Law Clinic given permission to pursue class action lawsuit

27 July 2021 6:46 AM

The Stellenbosch Law Clinic has been given the go-ahead by Judge Patrick Gamble to institute a class action lawsuit on behalf of thousands of defrauded consumers who fell prey to the Lifestyle Legal group. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the law clinic's senior prosecutor Stephan van der Merwe.

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

26 July 2021 8:41 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell

Local Politics

Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help?

Local

Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone'

Business

Gauteng Health says no one who is eligible for the COVID jab will be turned away

27 July 2021 4:36 PM

WC administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

27 July 2021 3:32 PM

SA's port terminals still disrupted days after cyberattack

27 July 2021 3:18 PM

