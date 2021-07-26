Call for community-based organisations involved in addressing GBVF to apply for grant funding

The GBVF Response Fund1 is a part of the national response to gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. Led by the private sector, with the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) playing the leading role in its establishment, it is now calling for community-based organisations who are involved in interventions around behaviour change, community education and awareness, mental health and psychosocial support services, trauma response, training, and survivor legal support, to apply for funding.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of the fund, Lindi Dlamini.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shane Rimmell, biologist and director at Food Consulting Services, about the safety of eating canned goods and what could go wrong.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Andrew Faull, Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies, shares his views on policing and how a evidence-based and critical thought approached to SAPS can help them improve.LISTEN TO PODCAST
New defence treaty with France to respond to terror attacks on ferries crossing the English Channel.
Some of the world's oldest stained glass windows confirmed at Canterbury Cathedral.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Belinda Abraham of the SPCA about a pitbull attack on a Bonteheuwel woman that saw the community try to kill the dog, which was later removed and euthanised.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aspen group senior executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their first batch of locally produced Johnson & Johnson vaccines which are now ready for distribution.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Not sure what an Non-fungible token is? Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have you Heard breakdown the ins and outs of this newest.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto gets an update on what commuters can expect from Metrorail following a complete shutdown of services last week due to high Covid infection rates among employees. She speaks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Stellenbosch Law Clinic has been given the go-ahead by Judge Patrick Gamble to institute a class action lawsuit on behalf of thousands of defrauded consumers who fell prey to the Lifestyle Legal group. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the law clinic's senior prosecutor Stephan van der Merwe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST