Call for community-based organisations involved in addressing GBVF to apply for grant funding

The GBVF Response Fund1 is a part of the national response to gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. Led by the private sector, with the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) playing the leading role in its establishment, it is now calling for community-based organisations who are involved in interventions around behaviour change, community education and awareness, mental health and psychosocial support services, trauma response, training, and survivor legal support, to apply for funding.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to the CEO of the fund, Lindi Dlamini.