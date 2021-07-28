Cape Town's Genevieve Lentz officiates at Olympics as Table Tennis referee

Refilwe Moloto speaks to South African Table Tennis umpire Genevieve Lentz, who is in Tokyo doing duty as a referee at the 2020 Olympics. She is the first female table tennis referee from the African continent.
Professor Irina Filatova of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mamokete Lijane, Macro Strategist at Absa Capital, about the R39billion relief package announced by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni yesterday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gun crime justice a famous U.S. gun company may set a precedent.
Luxury ultra marathon running the ultimate in pain & pleasure in Scotland.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
The ongoing shipping crisis and container shortage have heavily impacted local businesses who rely on this industry to receive their goods. Paul Raphaely, Owner at Nomu Brands, shares his struggles with this issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Walwyn, Director for Maritime Affairs at the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, and also Chair of the Cape Town Port Liaison Forum, about the impact of Transnet's system being brought offline after a cyberattack, forcing many ships to sail past Durban and Cape Town ports.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Did you know your pet could be a blood donor? In fact, Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. Sister Norma Boshoff from this branch talks about the importance of pet blood donations and how you can register your pet to be a donor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
So is this an opportunity for the President to not only get rid of deadwood cabinet ministers, but also to trim his cabinet to mirror smaller leadership bodies like we see in other nations who have at least half our number of ministers, deputy ministers and DG's.
To discuss the idea I am joined by Public Law expert, Prof Cathy Powell.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to sports scientist Prof Ross Tucker, about the unfair advantage given to athletes when they take certain drugs and supplements, and also about the fairness of transgender athletes.LISTEN TO PODCAST