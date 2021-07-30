The Africa Report

Jean-Jacques Cornish EWN Africa corresponded.
Looking to sell or buy second-hand items? Moving On is a platform that bring sellers and buyers together, safely and securely. Kimberly Nicol, one of the franchise owners of Moving On explains how.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The United States Government has donated 5.7 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to South Africa as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Todd Haskell, United States Chargé d’Affaires.LISTEN TO PODCAST
More fatal floods this time dozens have died in Afghanistan.
The Ex X factor the famous talent show has finally got the elbow.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about the ongoing negotiations to bring peace to the blood soaked taxi sector in the province. This after SA Federation of Trade Unions general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi got involved to break the deadlock and bring some relief to commuters.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair. Founder Nomvuyo Treffers chat to Refilwe about her company and the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in swimming,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Jabu Baloyi Spokesperson Commission for Gender Equality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Irina Filatova of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.LISTEN TO PODCAST