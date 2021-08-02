The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
Fuel prices in South Africa are set to increase by a big margin on Wednesday (4th August) as a result of an under-recovery at the Central Energy Fund, but could we be seeing more of these sizeable increases in coming months? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.
Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.
Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.
Isabel Dos Santos ordered by international court to return half a billion dollars in oil and gas shares to Angolan authorities.
Tigray military say they won’t stop fight until Ethiopian forces end their boycott and government accepts a referendum on the region’s future.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ziyanda Stuurman, an expert in conflict and security, about the mess that SAPS finds itself in, especially after the National Commissioner openly admitted they are handicapped when it comes to fulfilling their mandate to protect the population.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, the Western Cape Health Department's Head of Operations, to see how our healthcare system is coping as the Cape becomes the epicentre of the third wave of infections.
If you need to draw from your pension when in a pinch, how do you do it responsibly? Andrew Davison, chair of the Investments Committee of the Actuarial Society of South Africa explains.
How much are your collector items worth? Charles Meyerowitz is the co-founder of Lamna, a company that provides loans against assets like collectors' items, explains.
Councillor Nicola Jowell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the escalating tensions in the Atlantic seaboard community. A small group of powerful men are accused of intimidating and harassing those in the area that help and feed the homeless.