Medupi project "completed" but what does it mean?

What does it now mean that all six of Eskom's generating units at Medupi Power Station have been given commercial operation status?
A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kraaifontein CPF chairman, Rob Bisset after a nine-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after being struck by a bullet in gang crossfire.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What does it mean when a company is hacked with ransomware and how does it impact you? Craig Rosewarne, Cyber Security Expert at Wolfpack Information Risk explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Are you dealing with breakouts? You're mask may be playing an role in that. Dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho a.k.a the Cape Skin Doctor explains the effects wearing a mask has on your skin and how to counter them so you can continue to wear your mask with minimal effects to your skin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fuel prices in South Africa are set to increase by a big margin on Wednesday (4th August) as a result of an under-recovery at the Central Energy Fund, but could we be seeing more of these sizeable increases in coming months? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.
Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same.
Isabel Dos Santos ordered by international court to return half a billion dollars in oil and gas shares to Angolan authorities.
Tigray military say they won’t stop fight until Ethiopian forces end their boycott and government accepts a referendum on the region’s future.