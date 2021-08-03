Children in the firing line in Scottsdene's gang war

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Vaccinations, mutations and herd immunity - how does it work?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 09:20
My Smart City
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joao Manuel Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software.
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Schools open - EE & DBE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vanessa le roux
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Zahid Badroodien - burials
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Food fraud - how do researchers detect adulteration?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hesrie Van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services)
Today at 11:05
South African women needing to abandon their babies don't have safe options: this must change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Whitney Rosenberg - Lecturer of Private Law at University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:45
Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Sebba
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
#WhereWereYouWhen the Oceanos cruise ship sank in August 1991? Pippa Hudson will host an hour long special on Wednesday 4 August to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 2 August 2021 8:11 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go' Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize. 2 August 2021 12:47 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Children in the firing line in Scottsdene's gang war

Children in the firing line in Scottsdene's gang war

3 August 2021 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kraaifontein CPF chairman, Rob Bisset after a nine-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after being struck by a bullet in gang crossfire.


The World View - Turkey's fire battle the heatwave & wildfires are getting worse

3 August 2021 7:57 AM

A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
 
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble. 

IFQSAT

3 August 2021 7:54 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Tech Tuesday: The impacts of ransomware

3 August 2021 6:52 AM

What does it mean when a company is hacked with ransomware and how does it impact you? Craig Rosewarne, Cyber Security Expert at Wolfpack Information Risk explains. 

Dealing with breakouts due to wearing a mask

3 August 2021 6:34 AM

Are you dealing with breakouts? You're mask may be playing an role in that. Dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho a.k.a the Cape Skin Doctor explains the effects wearing a mask has on your skin and how to counter them so you can continue to wear your mask with minimal effects to your skin. 

Medupi project "completed" but what does it mean?

3 August 2021 6:31 AM

What does it now mean that all six of Eskom's generating units at Medupi Power Station have been given commercial operation status? 

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

2 August 2021 8:34 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Fuel price hike is coming - but will more be following?

2 August 2021 8:22 AM

Fuel prices in South Africa are set to increase by a big margin on Wednesday (4th August) as a result of an under-recovery at the Central Energy Fund, but could we be seeing more of these sizeable increases in coming months? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.

The World View - Attack on an oil tanker causing tension between Israel & Iran

2 August 2021 7:56 AM

Wildfires in South-Eastern Europe as a result of a deadly heatwave.

Disappearing dialects research that all Brits will start sounding the same. 

The Africa Report - Madagascar generals arrested over plot to assassinate the deejay president

2 August 2021 7:52 AM

Isabel Dos Santos ordered by international court to return half a billion dollars in oil and gas shares to Angolan authorities.

Tigray military say they won't stop fight until Ethiopian forces end their boycott and government accepts a referendum on the region's future.

W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government

Local Politics

Western Cape 30% of total Covid-19 infections - 'We're heading towards our peak'

Local Politics

Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland

Business Opinion

Judge warns no excuses will be tolerated when Life Esidim

3 August 2021 7:41 AM

After peace agreement, taxi operations in parts of CT to resume

3 August 2021 7:23 AM

ID welcomes court decision on assets of former ANC MP Vincent Smith

3 August 2021 6:58 AM

