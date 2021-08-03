How tip-off line has led to drop in gang activity in Bonteheuwel

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
Backlog cleared, operations back to normal after cyber attack says Transnet Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu at Transnet about the crippling cyberattack which created a massive backlog at the port 3 August 2021 12:35 PM
View all Local
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
View all Politics
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
View all Business
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa. 2 August 2021 3:32 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
How tip-off line has led to drop in gang activity in Bonteheuwel

How tip-off line has led to drop in gang activity in Bonteheuwel

3 August 2021 10:40 AM

Councillor Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Vaccinations, mutations and herd immunity - How does it work?

3 August 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Jody  Boffa Research Fellow  at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Port update following declaration of force majeure

3 August 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Acting Terminal Manager in the port of Cape Town, Nqobile Ndlovu, about how they are catching up following an IT breech and Transnet declaring force majeure at its operations.

The World View - Turkey’s fire battle the heatwave & wildfires are getting worse

3 August 2021 7:57 AM

A Nazi war crimes trial a 100 year old man will face charges in October.
 
Poland Rescues Krystyna the Belarussian Olympic sprinter in trouble. 

IFQSAT

3 August 2021 7:54 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Children in the firing line in Scottsdene's gang war

3 August 2021 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kraaifontein CPF chairman, Rob Bisset after a nine-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after being struck by a bullet in gang crossfire.

Tech Tuesday: The impacts of ransomware

3 August 2021 6:52 AM

What does it mean when a company is hacked with ransomware and how does it impact you? Craig Rosewarne, Cyber Security Expert at Wolfpack Information Risk explains. 

Dealing with breakouts due to wearing a mask

3 August 2021 6:34 AM

Are you dealing with breakouts? You're mask may be playing an role in that. Dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho a.k.a the Cape Skin Doctor explains the effects wearing a mask has on your skin and how to counter them so you can continue to wear your mask with minimal effects to your skin. 

Medupi project "completed" but what does it mean?

3 August 2021 6:31 AM

What does it now mean that all six of Eskom's generating units at Medupi Power Station have been given commercial operation status? 

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

2 August 2021 8:34 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Trending

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

Business Lifestyle

That's way more than 10%... generous customer gives Simply Asia staff R6000 tip

Local

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police report taxi shooting, a day after peace accord in the industry

3 August 2021 6:30 PM

‘One Indian, one bullet’: Jackie Shandu's incitement case postponed

3 August 2021 5:27 PM

Cele: 112 illegal firearms discovered in Phoenix following unrest

3 August 2021 4:27 PM

